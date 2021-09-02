Jersey Boys West End cast discuss reviving the classic musical

The West End cast of Jersey Boys have just kicked off an open run at the Trafalgar Theatre and to celebrate their success we chatted to them on stage at the freshly refurbished venue.

With a company featuring Ben Joyce as Frankie Valli, Adam Bailey as Bob Gaudio, Benjamin Yates as Tommy De Vito and Karl James Wilson as Nick Massi, the piece tells the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

It features tunes such as "Beggin'", "Sherry", "Walk Like a Man", "December", "1963 (Oh What a Night)" and "Big Girls Don't Cry" and is written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe.

The piece's creative team includes director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo, with scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Steve Canyon Kennedy and projections design by Michael Clark. The orchestrations are by Steve Orich and the music supervision and vocal arrangements by Ron Melrose. Casting is by Jill Green.

Watch the cast chat about the audition process and the unique experience of rehearsing during the pandemic here:

Tickets are on sale below.