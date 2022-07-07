Jersey Boys unveils new West End cast

New West End casting has been announced for Jersey Boys.

The musical, telling the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, continues its run at the Trafalgar Theatre in the West End. It is written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe.

It reopened the freshly redesigned London theatre last summer, with a glowing review from WhatsOnStage.

Luke Suri, who is currently playing alternate Frankie Valli on the UK and Ireland tour, will make his West End debut as Frankie Valli.

Continuing in the show will be Adam Bailey as Bob Gaudio, Karl James Wilson as Nick Massi and Benjamin Yates as Tommy De Vito.

Other new cast members include Joey Cornish as Joe Pesci, Kevin Fullinick as Barry Belson, Matthew Goodgame as Gyp De Carlo, Danny Knott as swing, Gracie Lai as Lorraine, Carolyn Maitland as Mary Delgado, Rosie Needham as Francine, Tom Oliver as Norm Waxman/Hank Majewski and Joseph Peters as Bob Crewe.

They join remaining cast members Elliot Allinson, Jack Campbell, Huon Mackley, Bonnie Page and Andy Smith.

The show's creative team features director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo, with scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Steve Canyon Kennedy and projections design by Michael Clark. The orchestrations are by Steve Orich and the music supervision and vocal arrangements by Ron Melrose. The casting director is Jill Green CDG.

It is also currently touring.