Exclusive video: Take a look at the cast of Jersey Boys in rehearsals!

Featuring the tunes of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons such as "Beggin'", "Sherry", "Walk Like a Man", "December", "1963 (Oh What a Night)" and "Big Girls Don't Cry", it is written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe. The musical is the true story of the group's rise to fame.

It will be led by Ben Joyce as Frankie Valli, Adam Bailey as Bob Gaudio, Benjamin Yates as Tommy De Vito and Karl James Wilson as Nick Massi. Also in the cast will be Ben Irish (Bob Crewe), Mark Isherwood (Gyp de Carlo), Elliot Allinson (Swing), Koko Basigara (Lorraine), Melanie Bright (Mary Delgado), Jack Campbell (Swing), Carl Douglas (Norm/Hank), Matteo Johnson (Joe Pesci), Huon Mackley (Swing), Jacob McIntosh (Barry Belson), Bonnie Page (Swing), Andy Smith (Swing) and Helen Ternent (Francine).

Jersey Boys, which originally opened 18 March 2008 at the Prince Edward Theatre before moving to the Piccadilly Theatre in March 2014, was formerly the sixth longest-running musical in the West End. The piece now plays from 28 July at the newly renovated Trafalgar Theatre.

The show is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe. The piece's creative team includes director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo, with scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Steve Canyon Kennedy and projections design by Michael Clark. The orchestrations are by Steve Orich and the music supervision and vocal arrangements by Ron Melrose. Casting is by Jill Green.

Tickets for the show are on sale now – with the piece also heading out on tour.