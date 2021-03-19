Jersey Boys announces new dates at Trafalgar Theatre

New dates have been confirmed for the West End return of Jersey Boys, which will open the newly reconfigured Trafalgar Theatre this summer.

The production, originally scheduled for April, will now begin performances from 28 July, ahead of an opening night of 10 August. It is initially booking until 2022.

Tickets are on sale now.

Featuring the tunes of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons such as "Beggin'", "Sherry", "Walk Like a Man", "December", "1963 (Oh What a Night)" and "Big Girls Don't Cry", it is written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe. The musical is the true story of the group's rise to fame.

Jersey Boys, which originally opened 18 March 2008 at the Prince Edward Theatre before moving to the Piccadilly Theatre in March 2014, was formerly the sixth longest-running musical in the West End.

Casting is to be announced.

