Jeremy Jordan adds second Theatre Royal Drury Lane solo performance

Jeremy Jordan has added a second date to his Theatre Royal Drury Lane trip this summer.

The Broadway star recently appeared in two sold-out, semi-staged concert productions of Bonnie and Clyde at the iconic venue back in January.

He will now play two solo concerts, accompanied by Benjamin Rauhala, at the venue on 29 and 30 August at 7.30pm, with the second, later date announced today.

Tickets go on general sale tomorrow at 10am for the second performance following "phenomenal demand" for the first earlier today, which saw Jordan fans claim their spaces in a 15-minute frenzy. There will be a selection of additional seats for the 29 August appearance that will also be released tomorrow.

Presented by Fourth Wall Live and featuring music direction by Benjamin Rauhala, the evening will include "some of the music Jordan is most loved for performing as well as personal favourites both old and new".

His additional Broadway credits include Newsies, Waitress, American Son, Rock of Ages and West Side Story. He has also starred in the current Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors and in Finding Neverland at the American Repertory Theater. His most notable screen credits include the 2014 film adaptation of The Last Five Years, Supergirl and Smash.