Big The Musical: Jay McGuiness, Kimberley Walsh and the cast first look photos

Production images show Jay McGuiness, Kimberley Walsh and the cast of Big The Musical in previews at the Dominion Theatre.

Based on the 1980s film with Tom Hanks, Big The Musical stars McGuiness and Walsh are joined by Wendi Peters and Matthew Kelly.

Additional casting includes Lori Haley Fox, Edward Handoll, Charlie Bull, Colin Burnicle, Christie-Lee Crosson, Vicki Davids, Alex Fobbester, Leanne Garretty, Stuart Hickey, Matt Holland, Tash Holway, Ross McLaren, Richard Murphy, Eddie Myles, Katharine Pearson, Anton Fosh, Gemma Fuller, Gary Murphy and Katy Osborne.

Harrison Dadswell, Jamie O'Connor and Jake Simon will share the role of Young Josh and Jobe Hart, with Austen Phelan and Theo Wilkinson sharing the role of Billy. There will also be two teams of children in the musical, made up from Olufemi Alaka, Coco Cousin-Brown, Asher Ezeguiel, Ellis Griffiths, May Hayward, Imogen Law Hing Choy, Noah Leggott, Amaya Lucas, Ophelia Parsons, Bailey Radzan, Lucinda Wicks and Chanel Zinyemba.

With music by David Shire and lyrics by Richard Maltby, Big The Musical has a book by John Weidman, with direction and choreography by Morgan Young. Associate choreographer is Helen Rymer, orchestrator and musical supervisor Stuart Morley, set and costume designer Simon Higlett, lighting designer Tim Lutkin, video designer Ian William Galloway, and sound designers Terry Jardine and Avgoustos Psillas, wig and hair designer Richard Mawbey, musical director Jeremy Wootton, illusions by Chris Fisher, casting directors Natalie Gallacher and Sarah Bird.

The show plays until 2 November at the Dominion Theatre.