WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link
Theatre News

Janie Dee to star in The Niceties at Finborough Theatre

The Olivier Award-winner comes to west London

Janie Dee
© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Janie Dee will star in the European premiere of Eleanor Burgess' off-Broadway hit The Niceties.

Olivier Award-winner Dee, known for her roles in Follies and Passion), will play a white professor who has a meeting with an ambitious young black student. She will be joined by Moronkẹ Akinola, who makes her professional stage debut in the show.

Dee said: "When I read The Niceties, I felt a blast of fear go through me. It affected me and it left me thinking. Eleanor has written a fresh, intelligent play which captures the voice and tone of today's university student and graduate generation so precisely.

The piece plays for a strictly limited four-week season on Tuesday 1 October at the Finborough Theatre in west London.

The Niceties has direction by Matthew Iliffe, set and costume design by Rachel Stone and lighting design by Lucía Sánchez Roldán.

Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...