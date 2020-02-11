Jamie Parker to join Juliet Stevenson in The Doctor West End transfer and tour

Jamie Parker and Chris Colquhoun are among the cast joining Juliet Stevenson in the West End transfer and tour of The Doctor, it has been announced today.

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning actor (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) is a new addition to the cast alongside Shelley Conn, Anni Domingo, Liv Hill and Millicent Wong. Returning to the show are Mariah Louca, Daniel Rabin, Joy Richardson, Naomi Wirthner and Hannah Ledwidge on drums.

Robert Icke's adaptation from Arthur Schnitzler's Professor Bernhardi has design from Hildegard Bechtler, lighting from Natasha Chivers, sound and composition from Tom Gibbons and casting from Julia Horan. It first opened at the Almeida in August 2019, where it received four WhatsOnStage Award nominations including Best New Play, Best Director (Icke), Best Supporting Actress in a Play (Ria Zmitrowicz) and Best Actress in a Play (Stevenson).

The Doctor will run at the Duke of York's Theatre in the West End from 18 April to 18 July with a press night on 30 April, before which it will play at the 2020 Adelaide Festival (27 February to 8 March), the Theatre Royal Brighton (30 March to 4 April) and Richmond Theatre (6 April to 11 April), ahead of arriving in the West End.