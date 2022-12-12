James McAvoy, Jodie Comer, Oklahoma! and more win Evening Standard Theatre Awards

The winners of this year's Evening Standard Theatre Awards were revealed in a small, private ceremony at the Ivy last night.

The top acting nods went to James McAvoy (Cyrano de Bergerac) and Jodie Comer (Prima Facie), while Lynette Linton (Blues for an Alabama Sky) was recognised for her directorial work. The Best Play prize was won by James Graham for his five-star piece Best of Enemies, which has transferred into the West End following its run at the Young Vic.

On the musicals front, Patrick Vaill won the Best Musical Performance award for his turn in Oklahoma!, with the Young Vic's production also winning the Best Musical prize. Tom Scutt won the Best Design award for his radical reimagining of the Playhouse Theatre for Cabaret.

Isobel McArthur, who was behind the West End hit Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) picked up the emerging talent prize, while the Charles Wintour Award for Most Promising New Playwright went to Tyrell Williams for his hit play Red Pitch.

Two special awards were given out to producer Nica Burns, as well as performer Vanessa Redgrave, who returned to the stage over the summer in My Fair Lady.