Jake Wood to replace Hugo Chegwin in 2:22 A Ghost Story in the West End

WhatsOnStage Award winner Jake Wood will return to the award-winning production of 2:22 A Ghost Story.

Danny Robins' hit show, following a woman who believes she is being haunted, was first seen in the summer of 2021 featuring a cast that also included WhatsOnStage Award-winner Lily Allen.

Directed by Matthew Dunster, the production features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound, casting by Matilda James, illusions by Chris Fisher, and associate direction by Matt Hassall.

Wood will perform from 26 January until the end of the run, and previews up until that performance will be covered by understudy Ben Cutler.

Producers said today: "Due to illness during the rehearsal period, Hugo Chegwin has sadly had to withdraw from the production. We are delighted to welcome Jake Wood back to the 2:22 family."

"Jake Wood was one of the original cast members of 2:22 A Ghost Story when it opened in summer 2021 at the Noel Coward Theatre, along with Lily Allen, Julia Chan and Hadley Fraser. Jake won the WhatsOnStage Award for his performance."

Wood added: "It was an honour to originate the role of Ben at the Noel Coward, winning a WhatsOnStage Award for 2022, and I am so excited to be rejoining the cast until the end of April. Danny Robins' script is funny, touching, and so entertaining and easily the best play I have ever read. If you've seen the show before, come back and see it again and I promise that you will enjoy it just as much as I know I will the second time around."

Chegwin commented: "I've had the flu. Due to being poorly during the rehearsal period, I've had to pull out of the play. I'm absolutely gutted about this and I wish everyone involved in the play the best of luck. The cast are truly amazing."