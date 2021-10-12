ITV's All Star Musicals to return for two special episodes

ITV's All Star Musicals will return for two new episodes running this winter.

Each episode sees six celebrities give musical turns in a one-night experience, following training in the art of performance.

They will then be assessed by a returning panel of Elaine Paige OBE, Samantha Barks (Frozen, Les Misérables) and Trevor Dion Nicholas (Hamilton, Aladdin).

Paige said: "I can't wait to be reunited with my fellow panellists as we get treated to front row seats to a night of festive entertainment. Expect higher stakes as more celebrities take to the stage to battle it out for the title of All Star Musicals Champion. Not to mention, there's a few surprise performances along the way..."

The first episode will take place during the festive season while the second is set for early 2022.

The line-up for the shows (both are set to be hosted by John Barrowman) are to be announced.