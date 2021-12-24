ITV's All Star Musicals – first look

Have a first look at Boxing Day's All Star Musicals evening!

Judged by Samantha Barks, Trevor Dion Nicholas and Elaine Paige, appearing this Christmas will be Fern Britton, actor Ben Miller, former MP and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, presenter Anita Rani, actress Catherine Tyldesley, and sports presenter Radzi Chinyanganya.

The evening will feature performances from the likes of My Fair Lady(performed by Brandreth), Cats, Moana and The Rocky Horror Show, with the evening also supported by a full West End ensemble, a live orchestra and more.

Barks will also perform "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2 – returning to the role of Elsa (but in a different story to her day job at Theatre Royal Drury Lane!) as well as a performance from Dear Evan Hansen.

Catherine Tyldesley

Anita Rani



The cast of Dear Evan Hansen



Trevor Dion Nicholas, Samantha Barks and Elaine Paige

Fern Britton

Radzi Chinyanganya

Giles Brandreth

