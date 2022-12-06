Into the Woods announces North American tour

The hit Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods will hit the road this winter and spring, immediately following the conclusion of its Broadway run.

Leading the cast will be almost the full current Broadway company, including Montego Glover as the Witch, Stephanie J Block as the Baker's Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as the Baker, Gavin Creel as Cinderella's Prince/Wolf, Cole Thompson as Jack, Katy Geraghty as Little Red Ridinghood, David Patrick Kelly as the Narrator, Nancy Opel as Cinderella's Stepmother, Aymee Garcia as Jack's Mother, Ta'Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, Jim Stanek as the Steward, and Alysia Velez as Rapunzel. Further casting will be announced at a later date.

The Broadway production closes on January 8 at the St James Theatre. The tour will preview on 18 and 19 February at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, followed by an opening engagement at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC (23 February to 19 March). Stops also include Boston's Emerson Colonial (21 to 26 March); Philadelphia's Miller Theater (4 to 9 April); Charlotte's Blumenthal (11 to 16 April), the Nederlander in Chicago (25 April to 7 May), the Curran in San Francisco (20 to 25 June), and Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles (27 June to 30 July).

Into the Woods is directed by Lear deBessonet, with music supervision by Rob Berman, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. The creative team for Into the Woods includes David Rockwell (scenic design), Andrea Hood (costume design), Tyler Micoleau (lighting design), Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann (co-sound designers), James Ortiz (puppet design), and Cookie Jordan (hair, wigs, and makeup design).