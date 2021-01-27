Inside No 9 TV series unveils cast for upcoming episodes

A plethora of stage and screen stars have joined the upcoming new series of Inside Number Nine.

The series, concocted by Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton, is a selection of whimsical and often spooky stand-alone stories (that would, in our opinion, work rather well on stage).

Sian Clifford (Home, I'm Darling), Paterson Joseph (Sancho: An Act of Remembrance), Gemma Whelan (The Upstart Crow), Lindsay Duncan (Hansard), Kevin Bishop (Lady Windermere's Fan), Bhavna Limbachia (Coronation Street), Adrian Dunbar (Line of Duty), Sarah Parish (W1A) and Nick Mohammed (Intelligence) will all appear in the six episodes, which have just completed filming.

In further news, stage veteran Derek Jacobi (who will shortly appear in an online version of Romeo and Juliet) will return to the show, after previously appearing in season three. His role is to be revealed.

Shearsmith was on stage in the autumn of 2019, being nominated for an Olivier Award for his appearance in A Very Expensive Poison at the Old Vic. Pemberton had been set to appear in a West End revival of Martin McDonagh's The Pillowman, but plans for the show were disrupted by the pandemic. The show is looking for dates in 2021.

Inside No 9 is set to return to the BBC later this year.