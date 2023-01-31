WhatsOnStage Logo
Initial line-up for 23rd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards concert announced

Five musicals are being unveiled today!

Five of the shows appearing at the concert

Ahead of the concert a week on Sunday, the initial line-up for the 23rd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards can now be revealed.

A major part of the UK theatre calendar, the WhatsOnStage Awards are the largest publicly-voted awards in the country, and celebrate the biggest new productions and talents lighting up stages.

Following a hotly contested voting process (which wrapped up earlier this month), the winners will be unveiled in a special concert at the Prince of Wales Theatre on 12 February. A final handful of tickets are on sale now.

Five nominated productions are set to appear in the show (with four performing in the first act). They are:

– Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, which received eight nominations after its run at the Young Vic last summer. It will open in the West End next month.
– A unique version of Billy Elliot – Curve Leicester's celebrated production which received a raft of five-star reviews when it ran over summer 2022.
The Great British Bake Off Musical – based on the much-loved TV series, this musical is cooking up a West End run at the Noël Coward Theatre after a world premiere run in Cheltenham last year.
My Fair Lady – currently wowing on a major tour, Bartlett Sher's revival opened at the London Coliseum early last summer for a London season.
Bonnie and Clyde The Musical – which gained a cult following after its initial fully staged run at the Arts Theatre, and now set to run at the Garrick Theatre from March.

There will also be a special original opening number, featuring choreography by Carrie-Ann Ingrouille (Six, Antigone) and penned by Alex Parker and Katie Lam.

The second act will be largely dedicated to "Looking to the Future" – with exclusive performances, medleys and announcements. Details for this part of the ceremony are being kept strictly under wraps – so you'll have to turn up to find out more about what we've got in store!

Final tickets for the concert are on sale below.

