Initial cast for Oklahoma! in the West End announced

Initial casting has been unveiled for the eagerly anticipated West End transfer of Oklahoma! which had a sell-out run at the Young Vic earlier this year and was met with critical adulation.

Daniel Fish's Tony Award-winning production was described by WhatsOnStage's own Sarah Crompton as "a dark version...but also supremely funny and life-enhancing" in her glowing write-up, which you can read here.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's seminal piece, which includes numbers such as "Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin'", "The Surrey With The Fringe On Top" and, of course, "Oklahoma", is reimagined in Fish's revival for the 21st century. It tells the story of "a community banding together against an outsider, and the frontier life that shaped America." The musical is based on Lynn Riggs' play Green Grow the Lilacs.

Reprising their roles in the West End after appearing at the Young Vic are Raphael Bushay (Mike), Arthur Darvill (Curly McLain), James Patrick Davis (Will Parker), Stavros Demetraki (Ali Hakim), Greg Hicks (Andrew Carnes), Rebekah Hinds (Gertie Cummings), Anoushka Lucas (Laurey Williams), Marie-Astrid Mence (Lead Dancer), Liza Sadovy (Aunt Eller) and Patrick Vaill (Jud Fry).

Further casting for the show, which runs at the Wyndham's Theatre from 16 February (with an opening night on 28 February) until 2 September 2023, is to be announced.

The show has also set aside a number of £10 tickets for Monday to Wednesday performances for those from underrepresented West End communities – led by Sita McIntosh of Inclusive Audiences.

The show has orchestrations, arrangements and co-music supervision by Daniel Kluger, while the creative team will include choreographer John Heginbotham, scenic designers Lael Jellinek and Grace Laubacher, costume designer Terese Wadden, lighting designer Scott Zielinski, sound designer Drew Levy, projection designer Joshua Thorson and co-music supervision and additional vocal arrangements by Nathan Koci.

Tickets for the show are on sale below.