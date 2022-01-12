The Inheritance's Andrew Burnap joins Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot in live-action Snow White musical

The Inheritance star Andrew Burnap has joined Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot in the upcoming movie musical version of Snow White.

The original Snow White was released in 1937 and was the first animated feature film created by Walt Disney Productions. Building on the cartoon, which has songs by Frank Churchill, Larry Morey, Leigh Harline, and Paul J Smith, this new version will feature additional songs by Dear Evan Hansen and The Greatest Showman scribes Benj Pasek and Justin Paul with direction by Marc Webb (500 Days of Summer).

First announced as starring in the movie by The Hollywood Reporter, Burnap won a Tony Award for his performance in Matthew Lopez's mammoth play The Inheritance, which ran at the Young Vic, in the West End and on Broadway.

He will now join Zegler (playing the titular role) and Gadot (as the evil Queen in the flick), though his character has not been revealed. THR is saying that the part is neither the famous Huntsman (played by Chris Hemsworth a few years back) nor the charming prince. Rumours have suggested he's more of a Robin Hood-esque figure that Snow White falls for (in a similar vein to Tangled's Flynn).

Among Disney's other recent live-action remakes of its classic animated titles are Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Aladdin, and The Little Mermaid, which has just finished currently shooting.

THR goes on to say that Burnap will sing in the movie, which recently launched a search for a young Snow White.