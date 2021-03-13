Six In the Heights film posters released – ahead of the new trailer this weekend

Six new posters have been released for the new In the Heights film.

Jon M. Chu's upcoming film adaptation will arrive this summer, with a new trailer dropping on Sunday, March 13. Check out all the posters below.

The Warner Bros film features a score by Lin-Manuel Miranda and a screenplay by the musical's original book writer, Quiara Alegría Hudes.

As confirmed by WhatsOnStage, the film will premiere in the UK on 26 June (ignore the US poster date!) in cinemas. No plans for concurrent streaming have been revealed.

In the Heights stars Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, and Miranda as Piragua Guy.