In the Heights movie brings UK and Ireland release date forwards by a month

Lights up – even earlier!

WhatsOnStage can confirm that In the Heights will have its UK and Ireland premiere earlier than expected – which definitely feels like cause for a "carnaval".

Previously expected on 30 July, one month after its premiere in the USA on 18 June 2021 (after having its 2020 plans disrupted by the pandemic), the musical will now arrive on UK and Irish shores on 25 June 2021.

What's more – the show will be unveiling a new trailer over the weekend – so there's plenty of In the Heights to be hyped about. We'll be releasing these new bits and pieces as they arrive.

The film is set to be released via HBO Max and in cinemas simultaneously in the US, though there are not currently any streaming plans for the UK release.

Jon M Chu's film, based on Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes's musical of the same name, tells the story of a Hispanic-American community threatened by gentrification. The film stars Anthony Ramos, Leslie Grace, Dascha Polanco, Stephanie Beatriz, Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera and more, with Lin-Manuel Miranda also appearing as Piragüero. It has a screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes (who also wrote the original book).

After running on Broadway from 2008 to 2011, the piece had its UK premiere at Southwark Playhouse in 2014 before transferring to the King's Cross Theatre, where it ran from 2015 to 2017 and won three Olivier Awards.

Miranda also confirmed earlier this year that a new song will be added to the final version.

Watch the first trailer here: