In the Heights movie: first reactions to the film are in

In the Heights is imminent – and the first reactions are in!

A variety of film and theatre figures have had a chance to watch the film and, while full reviews have not yet been filed, social media reactions have been posted.

Considering we're a long way off from the film's official premiere, to already be inviting preview audiences to give feedback show that Warner Bros know they have a hit on their hands, and it sounds as though a lot of the social media feedback has gone the same way!

Find out what people have been saying, ahead of the film's June release...

You could read our editor Alex Wood's thoughts here:

Thoughts on #InTheHeightsMovie – social embargo just lifted. @jonmchu is the best thing to happen to musical films in a long time. He builds on his work in CRA and blends visual extravagance with grounded tales of a joyful community. — Alex Wood (@AlexLukeWood) April 15, 2021

Here's what others thought!

I've seen #InTheHeights & it's terrific in every way imaginable. I truly think it is among the greatest New York movies ever made. Bursting w/ life & love & spectacular music, it's a celebration of community & honoring where you're from while figuring out where you're going next. pic.twitter.com/755P2KT0Eq — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 15, 2021

.@jonmchu's #InTheHeightsMovie is bursting with life, love & music, augmenting the power of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical, transforming it into a joyful cinematic experience. Deeply compelling & beautifully realized, it's the film you'll wanna mark your return to theaters to see. pic.twitter.com/WBcTWDZmW5 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) April 15, 2021

JOY. PURE, UNAFRAID, UNJADED JOY. That's what @Lin_Manuel @quiarahudes @jonmchu and an unreal cast bring this June 11 with @intheheights. See this on the BIGGEST and LOUDEST screen possible. Can't overstate how joyous this will make you dance in the streets, sing every chord... pic.twitter.com/kDB5UabOq5 — Bing Pan London Chen (@BingChen) April 15, 2021

Real talk: @Lin_Manuel @quiarahudes and @jonmchu served me the first movie in over a year that gave me pure joy. The movie musical is as epic as it is intimate, beautiful and full of soul.... pic.twitter.com/3EpoSqAnUW — Dino-Ray and the Cult Jam featuring Full Force (@DinoRay) April 15, 2021

Got an early look at #InTheHeightsMovie. Never saw the musical, knew almost nothing about it, but I was totally floored by the love and life bursting from this movie. @jonmchu directed the hell out of it. I hope people get to (safely) see it on a big screen. If not, TURN IT UP. — Angry Asian Man (@angryasianman) April 15, 2021

I've watched the film twice now over the past year, and it has stuck with me in ways few films do. Everything about this one is special - the music, the choreography, the filming on location & a cast that CRUSHES it. Really cannot sing its praises enough#InTheHeightsMovie pic.twitter.com/JeFyJUG1Rs — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 15, 2021

Olga Merediz who plays Abuela Claudia in #InTheHeightsMovie has been breathing life into this character since the stage version for which she got a Tony nomination. Her character represents an older generation of immigrants who paved the way for many of us with paciencia y fe. pic.twitter.com/S2uikxUYfn — Carlos Aguilar (@Carlos_Film) April 15, 2021

So much to say about #InTheHeightsMovie that sheds light on the American Dream and gives shine to a gorgeous community, but it will hopefully make Hollywood FINALLY realize that they have been ignoring Latinx talent for decades. They are here. Let them shine because they DESERVE pic.twitter.com/5F1ccVvbQF — Dino-Ray and the Cult Jam featuring Full Force (@DinoRay) April 15, 2021