In the Heights movie: first reactions to the film are in

The social media embargo on the film has lifted – here's what people are saying!

Washington Heights
The cast of In the Heights
© Macall Polay

In the Heights is imminent – and the first reactions are in!

A variety of film and theatre figures have had a chance to watch the film and, while full reviews have not yet been filed, social media reactions have been posted.

Considering we're a long way off from the film's official premiere, to already be inviting preview audiences to give feedback show that Warner Bros know they have a hit on their hands, and it sounds as though a lot of the social media feedback has gone the same way!

Find out what people have been saying, ahead of the film's June release...

You could read our editor Alex Wood's thoughts here:

Here's what others thought!

