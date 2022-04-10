WhatsOnStage Logo
In photos: Stars prepare for the Olivier Awards

We get a first glimpse of the red carpet looks!

Stephanie McKeon from Frozen

The Olivier Awards are upon us! We're bringing you a deluge of fantastic content across the day – be sure to stay tuned with our live updates here.

We'll update this list as more come in!

Find out more about the awards here.

Olly Dobson from Back to the Future
Lolita Chakrabarti – writer of the stage adaptationof Life of Pi
Max Webster – director of Life of Pi
Andrew Mackay, composer for Life of Pi
Arlene Phillips, who is presenting
Ben Norris from The Choir of Man
Glen Ballard from Back to the Future
Carolyn Downing, sound designer for Life of Pi
Carolyn Forsyth, executive director and joint CEO, Talawa Theatre Company,
Gabrielle Brooks from Get Up, Stand Up!
