In photos: Stars prepare for the Olivier Awards

PhotosIn photos: Stars prepare for the Olivier AwardsWe get a first glimpse of the red carpet looks!AuthorAlex WoodLocationsLondon10 April 2022 Stephanie McKeon from Frozen The Olivier Awards are upon us! We're bringing you a deluge of fantastic content across the day – be sure to stay tuned with our live updates here. We'll update this list as more come in! Find out more about the awards here. Olly Dobson from Back to the Future Stephanie McKeon from Frozen Lolita Chakrabarti – writer of the stage adaptationof Life of Pi Max Webster – director of Life of Pi Andrew Mackay, composer for Life of Pi Arlene Phillips, who is presenting Ben Norris from The Choir of Man Glen Ballard from Back to the Future Carolyn Downing, sound designer for Life of Pi Carolyn Forsyth, executive director and joint CEO, Talawa Theatre Company, Gabrielle Brooks from Get Up, Stand Up! Loading...