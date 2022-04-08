Olivier Awards 2022: everything you need to know

Everything you need to know before Sunday's big day!

An Olivier Award

(© Dan Wooller)

They're coming up this weekend! Get everything you need to know about the Olivier Awards.

What are the Olivier Awards?

Only one of the biggest nights of the year in the theatre calendar – when the cream of the theatre crop come together and celebrate the performing arts in London. They've been running since 1976, and winning an Olivier Award is a stamp of theatrical success.

The awards, happening on Sunday 10 April, will be returning to the 5000-seater Royal Albert Hall for the first time in three years – with the ceremony kicking off at 6pm, and the green carpet (with an eco-friendly focus) opening from 4pm (and we'll be there live-tweeting and having an all-out blast)!

And who's presenting?

Actor and comedian Jason Manford will be hosting this year, emceeing the event and ushering the individual presenters on and off stage.

Presenting awards or taking part in the evening are (deep breath) Jade Anouka, Floella Benjamin, Don Black, Anne-Marie Duff, Noma Dumezweni, Tom Felton, Kit Harington, Max Harwood, Ruthie Henshall, Cassidy Janson, Beverley Knight, Bonnie Langford, Miriam-Teak Lee, Oti Mabuse, Dame Arlene Phillips, Jonathan Pryce, Keala Settle, Ranj Singh, Giles Terera, Sam Tutty, Eric Underwood and Layton Williams.

Who's the leader of the pack?

The toast of Mayfair – Cabaret!. With 11 awards under its belt, Rebecca Frecknall is the clear frontrunner. Also getting a shed load of nominations is Anything Goes, Life of Pi (nine apiece) and Back to the Future (seven).

Will Cabaret be the main story of the night? Despite rave reviews it did recently lose out to Spring Awakening in the musical category at the Critics' Circle Awards – could the same event happen all over again?

Read the full list of nominations here.

Who's performing on the night?

Woah nelly – who isn't performing? You've got all five of the shows nominated for Best New Musical alongside the three revivals (Spring Awakening, Anything Goes and Cabaret), while Life of Pi will reportedly pull off something special, while the show will also feature a special Sondheim tribute. Count us intrigued.

See the full line-up of performers on the night

Who will be on the green carpet?

You name them, they'll probably be there – there's sure to be appearances from the casts of Frozen, Cabaret, Back to the Future and 2:22 A Ghost Story. Nominated stars making the headlines the next day will probably include Lily Allen, Eddie Redmayne, Jessie Buckley, Omari Douglas, Cush Jumbo, Emma Corrin and more.

Beyond that, who knows – you'll have to tune into the WhatsOnStage coverage to find out live as it happens!

How can I stay in the loop?

We'll be providing live updates on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, so keep an eye out for the latest news, photos, videos from the red carpet and press room.

The event won't be broadcast live in the UK (but can be streamed abroad), but a highlights video will be broadcast on ITV1 at 10.15pm on Sunday 10 April.