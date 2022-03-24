Immersive Peaky Blinders show announces dates and details

Dates and further details have been revealed for the official immersive Peaky Blinders show, titled Peaky Blinders – The Rise.

Set to open on Thursday 23 June 2022, the piece sees audiences invited into Shelby family headquarters in Camden for a special meeting, with a variety of settings and storylines to choose from including the infamous Eden Club.

The immersive show will take place at "The Camden Garrison", near Regent's Canal. The piece's director and creative director is Tom Maller and the production designer is Rebecca Brower, who both previously collaborated on Doctor Who: Time Fracture.

Peaky Blinders, about a Birmingham-based gang post-World War One, first appeared on screen in 2013, with a cast featuring Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory and Paul Anderson. It was recently announced that a dance version was also in the works.

The show is on sale now.