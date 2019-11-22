Imelda Staunton to star in Hello, Dolly! in the West End

Imelda Staunton will star in a brand new production of Hello, Dolly! in the West End, directed by Dominic Cooke (Follies).

Cooke and Staunton reunite following their production of Follies at the National Theatre in 2017, with the new production running at the Adelphi Theatre from the summer of 2020. It was recently announced that Staunton is slated to star in seasons five and six of The Crown.

Jenna Russell (Fun Home) will also star in the show, which has choreography by Bill Deamer, design by Rae Smith and musical supervision by Nick Skilbeck.

Jerry Herman (La Cage aux Folles) and Michael Stewart (42nd Street)'s musical is based on Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker, and first debuted on Broadway over 50 years ago. It follows the socialite Dolly Levi who tries to find love for herself and everyone she knows, and includes numbers such as "Put On Your Sunday Clothes", "Ribbons Down My Back", "Before the Parade Passes By", "Elegance", "It Only Takes a Moment" and "Hello, Dolly!".

The show runs from 11 August 2020 for a limited season.