Identical musical, based on The Parent Trap, unveils complete cast ahead of world premiere

Exclusive: The full cast has been revealed for Identical, based on The Parent Trap.

Erich Kästner's novel follows two sisters, separated at birth, that contrive to bring their parents back together. It has been adapted into two movies, the latter starring Lindsey Lohan.

The show, said to be destined for the West End, will initially run at Nottingham Playhouse from 26 July to 14 August 2022, before it transfers to Salford's The Lowry for an additional season from 19 August to 3 September. It is directed by the multi-award-winning Trevor Nunn (Les Misérables).

WhatsOnStage has already announced the three sets of twins leading the show as Lottie and Lisa, with those six young stars-to-be now set to be joined by Emily Tierney (Wicked, Ghost) as Lisalotte, James Darch (The Rocky Horror Show) as Johan, Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson (Pippin) as Miss Gerlach, Louise Gold (Fiddler on the Roof) as Roza/Miss Muthesuis and Michael Smith-Stewart (The Lion King) as Dr Strobl.





You can have a listen to the show here:





The ensemble features Rico Bakker (Hairspray'), David Bardsley (The Grinning Man), Hannah Cauchi (Cabaret), Paige Fenlon (Zorro), Rosie Glossop (Kinky Boots), Dominic Adam Griffin (Cinderella), Jordan Isaac (Bring It On), Rutendo Mushonga (Message in a Bottle) and Ellie Nunn (The Daughter in Law).

Playing the other children in the show are Winter Jarrett Glasspool, Daisy Jeffcoate, Isabelle Larrey, Saffia Layla, Parrine Long, Helena Middleton, Kirsten Muzvuru and Poppy Pawson.

The show will feature two dog stars, Cairn Terrier Ness, and West Highland Terrier Louby. The canine performers will share the role of Pepi.

The show has music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe (Mary Poppins), direction by Trevor Nunn and a book by Stuart Paterson.

The show is choreographed by Matt Cole, with set design by Rob Jones, costumes by Jonathan Lipman, video by Douglas O'Connell, lighting by Johanna Town, sound by Paul Gatehouse, musical supervision by Caroline Humphris, musical direction by Tamara Saringer, orchestration by Tom Curran, associate direction by Martha Geelan, casting by Anne Vosser, children's casting and administration by Jo Hawes, wig and hair design by Richard Mawbey with production management by Digby Robinson and general management by Kenny Wax Ltd.