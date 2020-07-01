Ian McKellen launches charity fundraiser to help unsupported theatre workers

Stage and screen star Ian McKellen has launched a fundraising initiative to help theatre workers in need of support.

Collaborating with the The Theatrical Guild through The Good Exchange platform, McKellen aims to raise £80,000 for those left unable to support themselves following the closure of venues earlier this year.

McKellen is calling on "anyone who has attended a theatrical production in the past to put their hands in their pockets to raise at least £80,000 for those most in need, with match funding on The Good Exchange platform, every £1 donated by the public will be doubled".

Forty thousand pounds from McKellen's one-man charity show has already gone towards the initiative, with readers able to find out more here.