I, Joan at Shakespeare's Globe – first look photos

Production photos have been released for I, Joan – the new play at Shakespeare's Globe.

Written by Charlie Josephine (Bitch Boxer) and directed by Ilinca Radulian, the play is a retelling of the story of Joan of Arc, billed as "alive, queer, and full of hope".

Joan is played by Isobel Thom, who graduated from Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama this year, with Jolyon Coy, whose previous Globe credits include The Merchant of Venice, Holy Warriors and Antony and Cleopatra, as Charles.

The remaining company includes Esmonde Cole, Natasha Cottriall, Janet Etuk, Adam Gillen, Debbie Korley, Kevin McMonagle, Baker Mukasa, Jonah Russell, and Anna Savva.

Many of the cast are currently performing in Henry VIII, which continues in rep until 21 October.

The company

Anna Savva, Isobel Thom and Natasha Cottriall

Isobel Thom

