I and You with Maisie Williams and Zach Wyatt at Hampstead Theatre to be made free to watch on Instagram

The Hampstead Theatre production of I and You, starring Maisie Williams and Zach Wyatt, will be available to watch online for free while theatres are locked down.

For a week, Monday 23 March 10.ooam to Sunday 29 March 10.00pm, anyone with an Instagram account will be able to watch the full production on the Hampstead Theatre channel. The production was specially performed, filmed and edited for Instagram's mobile video platform IGTV during its run at the theatre, and was previously broadcast for free from 30 November to 3 December 2018.

The venue's artistic director Roxana Silbert said: "Like everyone in the theatre community right now, and indeed across the globe, we at Hampstead Theatre are watching these unprecedented events unfold and wondering what we can do to help. We are an industry that seeks to bring people together and tell stories that resonate. I hope this particularly tender and funny story offers some much-needed entertainment and connection right now – thank you to Lauren Gunderson, Edward Hall, Maisie Williams, Zach Wyatt and the entire company in allowing us to share your beautiful work."

The Game of Thrones star Williams appeared for the first time in Lauren Gunderson's play, a finalist for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. It follows Caroline, who has been housebound and hasn't been to school for months (rather aptly), and her unlikely friendship with a classmate (Anthony, played by Wyatt). Michael Pavelka designs, with Matt Haskins on lighting, Paul Groothuis on sound and Simon Slater composing.

The WhatsOnStage review for the show commended the performances, saying the piece was "a joyous, well-crafted evening spent with two endearing teens."