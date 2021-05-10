Hit revival of Company announces Broadway reopening date

Just in time to celebrate Christmas, the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company, which was in previews when venues shut down last year, will return to the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on December 20, 2021, ahead of a January 9, 2022 opening.

Tony winners Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone are set to return as Bobbie and Joanne, with complete casting to be confirmed at a later date. It is expected that the entire cast that was in previews for Company in 2020 will return to the show.

Directed by Marianne Elliott and choreographed by Liam Steel, this production of Company turns "musical theatre's most iconic bachelor" into a bachelorette. Sondheim's score includes standards like "Being Alive" and "The Ladies Who Lunch." The piece was first seen at the Gielgud Theatre here in London in 2018, with Rosalie Craig, Jonathan Bailey and Mel Giedroyc in the cast.

The creative team for Company includes Joel Fram (musical supervisor), Bunny Christie (set and costume design), Neil Austin (lighting design), Ian Dickinson (sound design), David Cullen (orchestrations), Sam Davis (dance arrangements), Chris Fisher (illusions), Campbell Young Associates (hair, wig, and makeup design), and Cindy Tolan (casting).

The opening date is subject to the approval of the New York State Department of Health and the Governor, and the production anticipates that masks will be required for all patrons and front-of-house staff. Additionally, audience members may need to provide proof of vaccination or negative Covid test. Exact regulations are still to be determined.

Tickets go on sale on May 11 at 12:01am.