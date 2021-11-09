Heathers the Musical announces cast for The Other Palace run

Casting has been unveiled for the return of Heathers the Musical, which is set to play at The Other Palace from later this month.

Directed by Andy Fickman, Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy's musical is based on the iconic film of the same name, following a school girl, Veronica, who tries to fit in with the elitist clique of "Heathers".

It previously ran at the same venue and in the West End in 2018, going on to win the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical the subsequent year. Earlier this summer it returned to Theatre Royal Haymarket for a limited season.

Produced by Paul Taylor-Mills and Kenwright, the show will run for a season from 25 November to 20 February 2022, with tickets on sale below. It features choreography by Thriller Live's Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.

Opening on 25 November, the show will star Ailsa Davidson as Veronica Sawyer and Freddie King as JD, with the pair both making their West End debuts.

The infamous trio of "Heathers" will be composed of Emma Kingston as Heather Chandler, Inez Budd as Heather Duke and Teleri Hughes as Heather McNamara (Hughes understudied the role at the Theatre Royal Haymarket).

Also in the show are Vicki Lee Taylor as Ms Fleming / Veronica's Mom, Lizzie Bea as Martha Dunnstock, George Maddison as Kurt Kelly, Tom Scanlon as Ram Sweeney and Kieran Brown as Ram's Dad / Coach Ripper.

Also in the cast are Iván Fernández González (U/S Ram Sweeney / Preppy Stud / Officer), Jacob Fowler as Beleaguered Geek / understudy JD, Jordan Cunningham as Hipster Dork / Officer / U/S Ram Sweeney, Eliza Waters as Young Republicanette / U/S Heather Duke, Mary-Jean Caldwell as Stoner Chick / U/S Martha Dunnstock, Ms Fleming and Veronica's Mom, Hannah Lowther as New Wave Party Girl / U/S Heathers Chandler and McNamara and Kayleigh McKnight as Drama Club Drama Queen / U/S Veronica.

A few further cast and creative team members will be confirmed later this week. Tickets for the show are on sale below.