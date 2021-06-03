Heathers musical to present special West End show for NHS workers

Heathers the Musical will host a special performance for NHS workers during its upcoming run, set to begin in June.

According to organisers "Tickets For Good": "producers Bill Kenwright Ltd and Access Entertainment, in collaboration with "Tickets For Good", will fill the Theatre Royal Haymarket with more than 600 NHS staff."

The special event will take place on 21 June 2021, currently set for the first preview of the smash-hit WhatsOnStage Award-winning piece, based on the cult classic film of the same name.

Danny Cohen, President of co-producer Access Entertainment added: "assuming government guidelines permit, we are excited to finally be opening to full capacity and thrilled to collaborate with Bill Kenwright and invite an exclusive NHS audience to the first performance of Heathers the Musical."

Christina Bennington and Jordan Luke Gage will lead the cast, with further stars revealed here.

NHS Staff can sign up via "Tickets For Goods"'s website ahead of the first release of tickets tomorrow morning.