Exclusive: Heathers announces cast for West End return

Exclusive: Principal casting has been announced for Heathers, which returns to the West End next month for a 12-week run at Theatre Royal Haymarket.

Leading the cast is Christina Bennington (Bat Out Of Hell) in the role of high school geek Veronica Sawyer and Jordan Luke Gage (&Juliet) as the dark and moody teen, Jason Dean (JD).

In the eponymous roles of ‘The Heathers' is returning cast member Jodie Steele (Six) as ‘mega bitch' Heather Chandler, alongside Bobbie Little (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Heather Duke and Frances Mayli McCann (Evita) as Heather McNamara.

They will be joined by Lauren Ward (Fleming/Veronica's Mother), Madison Swan (Martha), Simon Bailey (Ram's Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach), Joaquin Pedro Valdes (Ram Sweeney) and Steven Serlin (Kurt's Dad/Veronica's Dad/Principle Gowan).

Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy's hit musical is based on the iconic film of the same name, following a school girl, Veronica, who tries to fit in with the elitist clique of "Heathers".

It previously ran at The Other Palace and in the West End in 2018, going on to win the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical the subsequent year.

Choreography and associate direction is by Gary Lloyd, with design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.

Heathers is produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills. It will return to the Theatre Royal Haymarket for a strictly limited season from 28 June (previews from 21 June) to 11 September 2021.

In parallel to the show's return to the West End, the musical will also embark on its first tour of the UK and Ireland, in a separate production, opening at Leeds Grand Theatre on 28 July 2021.

Further casting for the West End run will be announced in due course.