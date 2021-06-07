Heathers musical announces complete cast for West End return

Complete casting has been announced for Heathers in the West End.

Revealed on social media, joining the previously revealed principals (led by Christina Bennington and Jordan Luke Gage) in the show will be Ross Harmon as Kurt alongside Aimee Hodnett, Christopher Parkinson, Giles Surridge, Iván Fernández González, Rachel Rawlinson, Rumi Sutton and Teleri Hughes.

Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy's musical is based on the iconic film of the same name, following a school girl, Veronica, who tries to fit in with the elitist clique of "Heathers". It previously ran at The Other Palace and in the West End in 2018, going on to win the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical the subsequent year.

Directed by Andy Flickman, choreography and associate direction is by Thriller Live's Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.

Tickets for the show are on sale now.