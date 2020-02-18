Harry Lloyd and Philip Jackson to star in The Dumb Waiter at the Hampstead Theatre

Casting and the creative team has been announced for Hampstead Theatre's upcoming revival of The Dumb Waiter.

Marking 60 years since Harold Pinter's play had its world premiere at the north London venue, appearing in the piece will be Philip Jackson (Poirot, My Week with Marilyn) and Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones, Merlin).

Director Alice Hamilton, who has previously presented Every Day I Make Greatness Happen and Paradise in the theatre's downstairs space, said: "I am so excited to be making my debut on Hampstead Theatre's Main Stage with this brilliant play. This savagely funny two-hander is generally held to be one of the masterpieces of the last century, and I can't wait to explore it with these two wonderful actors."

Joining Hamilton on the creative team will be designer James Perkins, lighting designer James Whiteside and composer and sound designer Giles Thomas.

The Dumb Waiter runs from 19 March to 18 April.