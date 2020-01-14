Hannah Waddingham explains why The Pirate Queen at the Coliseum is a family affair decades in the making

When The Pirate Queen musical has its charity concert at the Coliseum on Sunday 23 February, it'll be a particularly special occasion for West End star and one of the show's leading stars Hannah Waddingham, who will be performing there for the first time.

Waddingham's mother, who sang at the same venue for many years in the ENO chorus, said it was "the best Christmas present ever".

The show, which first opened on Broadway in 2007, is by Claude-Michel Schönberg with lyrics by Alain Boublil, Richard Maltby Jr and John Dempsey, with book by Schönberg, Boublil and Maltby Jr.

The concert is directed by Drew Baker, designed by Ben M Rogers and produced by Tom Gribby.

You can watch Waddingham describe the experience of coming to the Coliseum here:

Appearing alongside Waddingham will be Rachel Tucker (Come From Away), Britain's Got Talent winner Jai McDowall and Matthew Pagan (Collabro), Steph Parry (Mamma Mia!) and Emma Norman (Sweeney Todd). Cast in the ensemble are Pearce Barron, Jamie Birkett, Trudi Camilleri, Sabrina Carter, Shaun Dalton, Adam Dawson, Callum Heinrich, Jade Johnson, Harry Mills, Charlotte Payne, Sophie Reeves and Jak Skelly.

Further ensemble members include Skye Adams, Thomas Ball, Jeremy Batt, Mary-Jean Caldwell, Sinead O Callaghan, Christopher Cameron, Jordan Castle, Alfie Doohan, Charlie Ellerton, Judicel Eslao, Nicola Espallardo, Amy Everett, Lois Morgan Gay, Aidan Harkins, Siwan Henderson, Hannah-Grace Lawson, James Mateo-Salt, Scarlett Maltman, Ethan Tanner, Harry Winchester and Cristian Zaccarini.

Proceeds will go to Leukaemia UK, with tickets on sale now.