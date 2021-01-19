Hamilton, Olivia Colman, Hannah Waddingham nominated for Critics' Choice TV awards

The nominees for this year's Critics' Choice TV Awards have been unveiled, with a wealth of stage talent recognised.

The Disney Plus production of Hamilton was nominated in the "Best Movie Made for Television" category, alongside the captured Broadway production of What the Constitution Means to Me, which is being shown on Amazon Prime.

Michaela Coel's I May Destroy You was nominated for the Best Limited Series, and the writer-performer was also nominated for her performance in the Best Actress in a Limited Series category.

Award-winning stage star Hannah Waddingham was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category for her appearance in Ted lasso, while Cynthia Erivo was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in The Outsider.

Up against Erivo will be Gillian Anderson for her performance as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown – which is loosely based on Peter Morgan's hit play The Audience. The Crown picked up a variety of nominations – with performers Josh O'Connor, Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies and Emma Corrin joining Anderson in the performance categories, while the show itself was nominated for Best Drama Series.

The winners will be revealed on 7 March 2020.