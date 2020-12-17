Hamilton confirms West End return and on-sale date

The West End production of Hamilton has unveiled plans to return in the late spring.

The show, running at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London, has set a restart date for 15 May 2021.

Tickets will go on general sale on 21 December, with thousands already queueing for seats. The show is hoping to be presented without social distancing.

Casting for the show's return is currently unconfirmed (Lin-Manuel Miranda will likely not be in it), with Karl Queensborough having taken on the central role of Alexander Hamilton before the pandemic struck.

Hamilton has book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton. Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G Lapointe.

The show is one of a number setting return dates in the late spring / summer 2021 – including Les Misérables, Mary Poppins, The Phantom of the Opera, Mamma Mia! and Leopoldstadt.