Hairspray the Musical in the West End: First look at Michael Ball, Marisha Wallace, Lizzie Bea and more

Production images have been released for Hairspray in the West End.

The cast of Hairspray

© Tristram Kenton

The fan favourite show will be led by Michael Ball, Lizzie Bea, Marisha Wallace, Les Dennis, Rita Simons, Jonny Amies and more.

Les Dennis as Wilbur Turnblad and Michael Ball as Edna Turnblad

©Tristram Kenton

The full company includes Georgia Anderson, Kimani Arthur, Dermot Canavan, Lori Haley Fox, Mari McGinlay, Ashley Samuels, Michael Vinsen and Imogen Bailey, Pearce Barron, Jordan Benjamin, Joel Cooper, Luke George, Christopher Gopaul, Bradley Judge, Winny Herbert, Lily Laight, Madeleine Lawton, Holly Liburd, Will Luckett, Mireia Mambo, Kody Mortimer, Robyn Rose, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Amy West and Natalie Woods.

Lizzie Bea as Tracy Turnblad

© Tristram Kenton

Jack O'Brien directs, with book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan, music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman, choreography by Jerry Mitchell, costumes by William Ivey Long, set by David Rockwell and casting by Jill Green.

Company manager is Jonathan Stott, stage manager is Ben Delfont, DSM is Rachel Phillips with Mark McGowan, Alice Jenkins and Damien Stanton as ASMs.

Tickets are on sale now.

A scene from Hairspray

© Tristram Kenton

Michael Ball as Edna Turnblad and company

© Tristram Kenton

Michael Vinsen as Corny Collins and company

© Tristram Kenton

Marisha Wallace as Motormouth Maybelle and company

© Tristram Kenton

Kimani Arthur as Little Inez, Marisha Wallace as Motormouth Maybelle and Ashley Samuels as Seaweed J Stubbs

©Tristram Kenton

Mireia Mambo, Holly Liburd and Robyn Rose

© Tristram Kenton

Mari McGinley as Penny Pingleton and Ashley Samuels as Seaweed J Stubbs

© Tristram Kenton

Lori Haley Fox as Female Authoriy Figure and Mari McGinlay as Penny Pingleton

©Tristram Kenton

Georgia Anderson as Amber Von Tussle and Rita Simons as Velma Von Tussle

©Tristram Kenton

Rita Simons as Velma von Tussle and Dermot Canavan as Male Authority Figure

©Tristram Kenton

Kimani Arthur as Little Inez

© Tristram Kenton