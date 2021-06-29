Hairspray the Musical in the West End: First look at Michael Ball, Marisha Wallace, Lizzie Bea and more
The show finally returns
Production images have been released for Hairspray in the West End.
The fan favourite show will be led by Michael Ball, Lizzie Bea, Marisha Wallace, Les Dennis, Rita Simons, Jonny Amies and more.
The full company includes Georgia Anderson, Kimani Arthur, Dermot Canavan, Lori Haley Fox, Mari McGinlay, Ashley Samuels, Michael Vinsen and Imogen Bailey, Pearce Barron, Jordan Benjamin, Joel Cooper, Luke George, Christopher Gopaul, Bradley Judge, Winny Herbert, Lily Laight, Madeleine Lawton, Holly Liburd, Will Luckett, Mireia Mambo, Kody Mortimer, Robyn Rose, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Amy West and Natalie Woods.
Jack O'Brien directs, with book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan, music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman, choreography by Jerry Mitchell, costumes by William Ivey Long, set by David Rockwell and casting by Jill Green.
Company manager is Jonathan Stott, stage manager is Ben Delfont, DSM is Rachel Phillips with Mark McGowan, Alice Jenkins and Damien Stanton as ASMs.
Tickets are on sale now.