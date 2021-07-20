Hairspray adds new off-site West End company members to prevent further closures from isolation

Here's a West End show that really can't be stopped!

Hairspray the Musical has employed new off-site cast members in order to prevent further disruption in the event that one or two need to isolate.

According to the show website, Shakira Simpson, Dominic Sibanda, Charles Ruhrmund, Samuel Nicholas, Esme Laudat, Michael Kent, Emma Louise Jones, Chanel Edwards-Frederick, Georgia Iudica-Davies, Alice Baker and Philip Catchpole have been added to what is already a massive cast for the show, which is set to continue its run at The London Coliseum from this evening. According to Twitter, Gavin Alex Wood has also joined the cast (though his name is not currently on the site).

Producer Adam Spiegel explained to WhatsOnStage: "With the current guidelines around isolation, we felt it necessary to bring in some reinforcements, who we have been able to rehearse in to the show during out dark period, to ensure the show will go on."

Starring Michael Ball, Marisha Wallace, Lizzie Bea, Jonny Amies, Rita Simons and more, the piece will play until 29 September, with audiences now set to attend at full capacity.

Jack O'Brien directs, with book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan, music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman, choreography by Jerry Mitchell, costumes by William Ivey Long, set by David Rockwell, sound design by Steve C Kennedy, musical supervision by Alan Williams, musical direction by Alan Berry, lighting by Kenneth Posner, original wigs and hair by Paul Huntley and casting by Jill Green.

The company manager is Jonathan Stott, with Ben Delfont as stage manager, Rachel Phillips as deputy stage manager, Mark McGowan as assistant stage manager / book cover, with Alice Jenkins and Damian Stanton as assistant stage managers.

