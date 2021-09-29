Gypsy to be presented in concert at Alexandra Palace with seven performers as Rose

Exclusive: Iconic musical Gypsy, with music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Arthur Laurents, will be revived for one night only early next year.

Based on Gypsy Rose Lee's memoirs, the 1959 show sees a mother cajole her daughters into a life in showbusiness. It features numbers such as "Rose's Turn", "Let Me Entertain You" and "If Momma Was Married".

The one-off concert will feature seven individuals taking on the lead role of Rose, with the performers to be revealed tomorrow at midday!

The evening will see a 26-piece orchestra play the show's original orchestrations, conducted by Alex Parker. The piece is directed by Paul Foster with choreography by Joanna Goodwin and sound design by Paul Smith.

The concert will take place on 21 February 2022.