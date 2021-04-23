Global musical concert event to celebrate local theatres announced by MTI

A global concert event will see venues worldwide stage numbers from iconic composers and lyricists on the same night, it has been revealed.

The major event, titled All Together Now!, will see schools and theatres around the world encouraged to produce and perform an exclusive musical revue for those in their community.

The event will be entirely free-of-charge to license with no royalty or rental fees for producers. The list of composers, producers and artists involved includes Stephen Schwartz, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Cameron Mackintosh, Alain Boublil, Claude-Michel Schönberg and Herbert Kretzmer, Disney Theatrical Group, Frank Loesser, Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe, Tim Minchin, Jonathan Larson, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley, Frank Wildhorn, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich and many more, still to be revealed.

MTI (Music Theatre International) are overseeing the event, with president and CEO Drew Cohen saying: "We are fortunate that so many of these composers, lyricists and rightsholders are embracing the idea of All Together Now!. I know that theatres around the world are eager to see the full list of songs featured in this new revue and we are working hard behind-the-scenes to create a memorable and inspiring show. We will be making more announcements in the very near future, but we encourage everyone to visit the event website as authors and their songs are added."

The new concert has a creative team including librettist Timothy Allen McDonald, director, choreographer and associate artistic director of the York Theatre, Gerry McIntyre, director and choreographer Racky Plews, director Jeff Calhoun as well as MTI's COO and director of education and development, John Prignano.

The event will take place on 21 November 2021, with further plans to be revealed. Venues, schools and community are encouraged to contact MTI to get involved. Further details on licensing and how groups can participate in this worldwide event will be announced in the coming weeks.