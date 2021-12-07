Giles Terera to return to Hamilton in the West End following actor injury

Award-winning Hamilton star Giles Terera will return to Hamilton for six weeks, it has been announced.

Producer Cameron Mackintosh said: "I am delighted that Giles was free to return to the role he brilliantly originated when Hamilton first opened in London and I'm very grateful to him for stepping in for Simon-Anthony Rhoden who sadly recently sustained an injury. It will be wonderful to have Giles back in the room where it happens and we of course wish Simon-Anthony a very speedy recovery and look forward to having him back in the show."

The piece has book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton.

Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G LaPointe.

Terera will be appearing from 17 December 2021 to 30 January 2022, with tickets on sale below. Jay Perry will play the role of Burr on Thursdays during this period.