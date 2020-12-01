Get Up, Stand Up! Bob Marley musical moves West End premiere to summer 2021

New dates have been announced for Get Up, Stand Up!, the upcoming Bob Marley musical.

Running at the Lyric Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue in London, the piece is set to star Arinzé Kene in the titular role, with further casting to be announced.

Based on the life of the iconic Jamaican music maker, the show is directed by Clint Dyer (Death of England: Delroy) with book by Lee Hall.

The full creative team has also been revealed, with the piece featuring choreography by Shelley Maxwell, musical supervision by Phil Bateman, set design by Chloe Lamford, lighting design by Charles Balfour, sound by Tony Gayle, costume by Lisa Duncan, video by Tal Yarden, casting by Pippa Ailion and musical direction by Sean Green. The show will also partner with the Black Ticket Project to offer 1000 free tickets – all to help foster cultural experiences for Black young people.

Cedella Marley said today: "Our father's music has for so long been an inspiration to so many people. We are proud that audiences will be able to sit in his company for a little while and, we hope, feel better about themselves, and the world. The wonderful team bringing this story to the stage will create a special evening in honour of our father."

The piece will now begin performances on 28 May 2021, with opening night on 16 June 2021.