George Takei's Allegiance reveals complete cast for UK premiere

Full casting has been announced for the upcoming UK premiere of George Takei's Allegiance.

Joining the Star Trek actor and previously announced Telly Leung on stage will be Aynrand Ferrer, alongside Iroy Abesamis, Mark Anderson, Masashi Fujimoto, Megan Gardiner, Raiko Gohara, Eu Jin Hwang, Hana Ichijo, Misa Koide, Patrick Munday, Rachel Jayne Picar, Sario Solomon, Joy Tan and Iverson Yabut.

Inspired by Takei's real-life childhood experiences – from time spent in an internment camp during the Second World War, through to years in Los Angeles after 1945 –the musical was seen on Broadway from 2015 to 2016 after a world premiere in San Diego in 2012. It has a book by Marc Acito, Jay Kuo and Lorenzo Thione with music and lyrics by Kuo.

The creative team includes director and choreographer Tara Overfield Wilkinson, musical supervisors and orchestrators Andrew Hilton and Charlie Ingles, set and costume designer Mayou Trikerioti, lighting designer Nic Farman, sound designer Chris Whybrow, casting director Sarah Leung, musical director Amy Hsu, associate director Kirsty Malpass, associate choreographer Misa Koide and assistant musical director Beth Jerem.

George Takei's Allegiance will run at the Charing Cross Theatre from 7 January to 8 April 2023.