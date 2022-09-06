George Takei to make London stage debut in Allegiance musical

Stage and screen star George Takei will make his London theatre debut in early 2023, it has been revealed.

The Star Trek actor will star in a new production of George Takei's Allegiance, inspired by his real-life childhood experiences – from time spent in an internment camp during the Second World War, through to years in Los Angeles after 1945. The musical was seen on Broadway from 2015 to 2016 after a world premiere in San Diego in 2012. It has a book by Marc Acito, Jay Kuo and Lorenzo Thione with music and lyrics by Jay Kuo.

Tara Overfield Wilkinson (Little Shop of Horrors UK tour) directs what is billed as a more "intimate" version of the show, with Takei set to be joined by Telly Leung (Broadway's Aladdin and TV series Glee).

Takei said: "Allegiance is a story from America's past, but it has great relevance today. Once again, fascism is on the march, and whole communities are under attack. Again, the freedoms so many take for granted are gravely imperilled. Allegiance is my legacy. We must learn the lessons of our past so that we may never repeat them. That's why we tell our story. That's why I've dedicated my life to ensuring we collectively honour the commitment, ‘Never again'."

The production has musical supervision and orchestrations by Andrew Hilton and Charlie Ingles, lighting design by Nic Farman, sound design by Chris Whybrow and casting by Sarah Leung. Further company members and creative team are to be announced.

George Takei's Allegiance will run at the Charing Cross Theatre from 7 January to 8 April 2023.