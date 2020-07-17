Further guidance on staging indoor safe performances released by the government

The Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden and the DCMS (the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport) have elaborated on plans announced today to reopen venues with social distancing for live indoor performances.

In a statement Dowden said: "The UK's performing arts sector is renowned across the world and I am pleased that we are making real progress in getting its doors reopened to the public with social distancing. From August indoor theatres, music venues and performance spaces will safely welcome audiences back across the country.

"This is a welcome step in the path to a return to normal and, coupled with our £1.57 billion rescue package, will help secure the future of this important sector."

Much of the DCMS' new guidance was previously released in a long-form document, which we've summarised here. This includes the need for online bookings only, reduced venue capacity to ensure social distancing, clear markings in place and rigorous deap cleaning.

Singing and the playing of brass and wind instruments in groups or in front of an audience can only be conducted by trained professionals.

All of this will depend on the outcome of trial performances, which will be taking place at a range of venues across the UK including the London Symphony Orchestra at St Luke's. These pilots "will inform final guidance for venues in the run up to August 1".