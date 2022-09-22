Further Elf West End cast announced, including Tom Chambers

Further casting has been revealed for the upcoming return of Elf at the Dominion Theatre in the West End.

The festive stage show, based on the much-loved festive film of the same name, is already set to star Simon Lipkin (Nativity!) in the lead role, alongside Georgina Castle (Millennials) as Jovie.

Joining them and announced today is Tom Chambers (White Christmas, Top Hat) taking on the role of Walter Hobbs, the father of Buddy (the lost elf who is returned home).

Also appearing will be Kim Ismay (Wicked) as Debs, Nicholas Pound (Les Misérables) as Santa and Dermot Canavan (Fiddler on the Roof) as the Store Manager.

Also in the cast are Evonnee Bentley-Holder, Kyle Cox, Jade Davies, Bethan Downing, Francis Foreman, Morgan Gregory, Ryan Jupp, Ellis Linford-Pill, Shane O'Riordan, Theo Reece, Chloe Saunders, Heather Scott-Martin, Jessica Spalis, Michael Tyler, Katie Warsop and Natalie Woods.

Dexter Barry, Logan Clark, Alfie Morwood and Frankie Treadaway will alternate the role of Michael, while further cast is still to be revealed.

This freshly staged production of the musical will be directed by Philip Wm. McKinley, with original set and costume design by Tim Goodchild, choreography by Liam Steel, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound by Gareth Owen, video design by Ian William Galloway and wig and hair design by Richard Mawbey. Casting is by Grindrod Burton Casting.

The show runs from 14 November for an eight-week season, with tickets on sale below.