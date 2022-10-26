Further cast for The Light in the Piazza concert announced

Further casting has been revealed for The Light in the Piazza, which is to be staged in concert next month.

The much-loved musical, based on the 1960 novella by Elizabeth Spencer, tells of a mother and daughter who tour the Tuscan countryside – only for romance to intervene and cause turbulence for all involved.

The six-time Tony Award-winning show will be presented by Quick Fantastic (Sunset Boulevard at the Royal Albert Hall), and performed by a 15-piece orchestra, with a cast led by the previously revealed Elena Shaddow as Margaret Johnson, Amara Okereke as Clara Johnson and Jordan Luke Gage as Fabrizio Naccarelli.

Set to join them on 27 November at 7pm at the Alexandra Palace Theatre will be Rebecca Lock (Elf) as Signora Naccarelli, Sharif Afifi (The Band's Visit) as Giuseppe Naccarelli and Amy Di Bartolomeo (Six) as Franca Naccarelli.

Directed by Charlotte Conquest and conducted by Alex Parker, the production is still set to announce further cast and creative team members.