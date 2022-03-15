Further cast for Jerusalem in the West End with Mark Rylance announced

Further cast has been revealed for Jerusalem in the West End.

The show, which had previously announced returning stars Mark Rylance (Don't Loop Up) and Mackenzie Crook (Worzel Gummidge) will be joined by Kemi Awoderu (Pea), Alan David (The Professor), Shane David-Joseph (Mr Parsons), Gerard Horan (Wesley), Ed Kear (Davey), Charlotte O'Leary (Tanya), Indra Ové (Dawn), Jack Riddiford (Lee), Barry Sloane (Troy Whitworth), Niky Wardley (Linda Fawcett) and Eleanor Worthington-Cox (Phaedra).

Kobe Champion-Norville, Jesse Manzi and Matteo Philbert will share the role of Marky and joining as understudies are Abigail Green, Amanda Gordon, Callum Sheridan-Lee, Greg Snowden and Anthony Taylor. Final casting will be announced at a later date.

The piece will play at the Apollo Theatre from 16 April 2022 with the opening night on 28 April 2022, through until 6 August 2022.

Alongside director Ian Rickson, the original creative team will return for this 2022 production, including designer Ultz, lighting designer Mimi Jordan Sherin, composer Stephen Warbeck, sound designer Ian Dickinson for Autograph and casting director Amy Ball CDG.

Butterworth's award-winning play, following a caravan-dwelling vagabond Byron, originally opened at the Royal Court in the summer of 2009 before transferring to the West End in 2010. It returned in 2011 and was also performed on Broadway.