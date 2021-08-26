Full West End Great Gatsby casting announced

Full casting has been announced for the return of the immersive Great Gatsby in the West End, ahead of the show's return on 16 September.

Oliver Towse will play Gatsby, Lucinda Turner will play Daisy, Hugh Stubbins will play Nick, Jermaine Dominique will play Tom, Steve McCourt will play George Wilson, Jessica Hern will play Jordan, Aminita Francis will play Myrtle Wilson, Alex Wingfield will play Rosy Rosenthal, Aimee Barrett will play Lucille and Greg Fossard will play Joey.

Producers Louis Hartshorn and Brian Hook said "We are delighted to be unveiling a spectacular new cast and can't wait to welcome our audience through the doors to Gatsby in its full-throttle immersive format. To see our audience spellbound by storytelling and dancing the Charleston together again will be an absolute joy. Gatsby's back."

The show has been created and directed by Alexander Wright. Amie Burns Walker and Oliver Tilney are associate directors, while Choreography is by Holly Beasley-Garrigan, with MJ Lee asaAssistant choreographer, design by Casey Jay Andrews, costume design by Heledd Rees, sound design by Phil Grainger and lighting design by Rachel Sampley.

The original score was composed and produced by Glen Brown and Tendai Humphrey Sitima, with arrangement and additional composition by David Sims. The original production was created by Holly Beasley-Garrigan, Amie Burns Walker, Hannah Davies, Phil Grainger, Michael Lambourne, Thomas Maller and Oliver Tilney.

The show has also extended its run through to